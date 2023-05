Dear Client: Hard MTN Dew is adding to its lineup this summer with the release of a new, limited-edition Baja Blast Variety Pack. The “summertime exclusive” will feature the original Hard MTN Dew Baja Blast, and three new spins on the popular flavor, including Baja Blast Pineapple, Baja Blast Mango and Baja Blast Punch. All … Continue reading "Hard MTN Dew Releasing “Summertime Exclusive” Baja Blast Variety Pack"