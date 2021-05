Dear Client: Grupo Modelo is speaking out about the suit it filed in February against New York-based Constellation, to whom it licensed the Mexican brand for sale in the U.S. Recall, the dispute is over Constellation's use of the Corona brand as a seltzer, rather than as a Mexican cerveza, as per agreement (Grupo contends). … Continue reading "Grupo Modelo Corona Seltzer Suit Heats Up: It’s “About Our Mexican Heritage”"