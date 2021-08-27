Dear Client: Multi-state operator Glazer’s Beer and Beverages announced yesterday that it will purchase two North Texas distributors and merge them together to create a new entity, called Jumbo Beverages, reports Fort Worth Business Press. The two houses Glazer’s will acquire as part of the deal are KC Distributing of Aubrey, TX, whose website states … Continue reading "Glazer’s Beer to Create New Entity in North Texas, Jumbo Beverages"