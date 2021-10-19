Dear Client: What do Anheuser-Busch (including Elysian Brewing), Molson Coors, Constellation, Boston Beer, Heineken USA, Pabst, FIFCO, Gallo, Robert Mondavi, Bacardi, Diageo, Absolut, LVMH -- and just about every other publicly traded CPG company and retailer including Walmart, Kroger, Target, Speedway, Walgreens, B-Dubs, Yard House, etc. -- have in common? They all got "love letters" … Continue reading "FTC Puts Big Bev-Alc Companies on Notice: Stop Deceptive Ad Practices"