Dear Client: After yesterday’s news that Uber would buy Drizly for more than $1 billion (with 90% paid in Uber shares, and the rest cash), as CBD reported yesterday morning, we scrambled to get Drizly CEO Cory Rellas on the horn. We’d just featured him as part of our Wine & Spirits Daily Summit lineup … Continue reading "Fly on the Wall with Drizly CEO, Cory Rellas"