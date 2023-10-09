Five-Alarm Wake Up: Craig Charts Industry’s Path Forward
Dear Client: In his opening remarks at the 86th Annual NBWA Convention yesterday in Vegas, chief Craig Purser admitted that “preparing for this speech this year has been more difficult than in years past.” Of course, one doesn’t have to think too hard to understand why. Summing how he believes the overall beer industry feels … Continue reading "Five-Alarm Wake Up: Craig Charts Industry’s Path Forward"
You are unauthorized to view this page.