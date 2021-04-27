Dear Client: It's almost May. That means a few things: Mother's Day, Memorial Day and, apparently, Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer. Indeed, CMO John Shea shared some fresh-off-the-press data for their top innovation of 2021. Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer has reached a 3 share of seltzer in the latest week of IRI data, up from … Continue reading "“Everything is Hitting Now”: Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer, White Claw VP 3 Snagging Major Share"