Dear Client: After "his successful 15-year leadership of the company," Heineken N.V. is announcing that Jean-Francois van Boxmeer will be replaced by former Heineken USA chief and 22-year Heineken vet, Dolf van den Brink, come June 1. Recall, Dolf announced he would leave the top position at HUSA in the summer of 2015 after six … Continue reading "Dolf van den Brink to Replace Jean-François van Boxmeer as Heineken CEO June 1"
You are unauthorized to view this page.
Download the app via the Apple App Store with this icon or search for it on the Google Play Store.
© Beer Business Daily 2019