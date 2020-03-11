Dear Client: The coronavirus/COVID-19 is affecting marketing, too, apparently. At Molson Coors Beverage Co's Houston distributor convention last month, we teased a key, new spring Coors Light ad. The spot was a play on the notorious loss of work productivity during March Madness. It landed well with distributors. Those ads are now being pulled -- … Continue reading "Coors Light Halting “Official Beer of ‘Working’ Remotely” Spots"