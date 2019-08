Dear Client: While hard seltzers have been by far the success story of the summer, Constellation notified its distributors late last week to inform them that “all SKUs of SVEDKA Spiked Seltzer are being discontinued” due to disappointing sales. BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD. The news shouldn’t come as too big a surprise. Within the … Continue reading "Constellation to Discontinue Svedka Spiked Seltzer"