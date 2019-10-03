Dear Client: Constellation’s second quarter (fiscal 2020) results just hit. Here’s what you need to know: Constellation's beer business reported depletions up 6.2% for the Q2 2020 quarter (up 7.5% adjusted for selling day impact). That's just a slight deceleration from Q1 beer depletions, which had been up 6.6%. Shipments were up 5.3%, also just … Continue reading "Constellation Q2 Depletions Up 6.2%, Shipments Up 5.3%"