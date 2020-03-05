Dear Client: There's a reason Constellation has the most efficient velocity growth per SKU: No spaghetti against the wall. After attending Anheuser-Busch’s and Molson Coors’ distributor meetings earlier this year, we wondered whether Constellation would unveil some splashy innovations at their Gold Network Summit too. They did not. A higher ABV line extension of Corona … Continue reading "Constellation Not Throwing Spaghetti Against the Wall"