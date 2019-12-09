Dear Client: D-Day is December 17. That's when Canada will see legalization of edibles and THC-infused beverages. Canopy Growth has been hosting both media and analyst days at its Smiths Falls Campus in Ontario (Canada). They were showing off their manufacturing and beverage facilities before Dec. 17. MKM Partners analyst Bill Kirk (full disclosure: related … Continue reading "Constellation/Canopy Preparing For D-Day"