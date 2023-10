Dear Client: In its fiscal Q2 (the three months ended August 31), Constellation's beer business saw shipments up 8.7%, and depletions up almost 8%. Net sales were up 12%. Those results come on the back of Modelo Especial up 9% in the quarter (it was up 5% last quarter); Modelo Chelada brands up more than … Continue reading "Constellation Beer Posts Solid Quarter, Depletions Up Almost 8%"