Dear Client: Chris Steffanci leads Oregon/Washington wine, spirits and beer (and non-alc) distributor, Columbia (who counts Constellation and Molson Coors among top beer suppliers). It's one of the big yet fastest-growing, most diversified, on-trend distributors in the industry. In fact, Chris told BBD last week during his "visit" to Beernet Radio that they'd doubled sales … Continue reading "Columbia Doubles Sales in Five Years with Total Bev (and more) Strategy"