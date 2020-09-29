Dear Client: This just in. Molson Coors has inked an “exclusive agreement” with The Coca-Cola Company “to manufacture, market, and distribute Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in the U.S.” next year, per company announcement. Molson Coors said it “will use its marketing, sales and distribution expertise for a scaled national launch in the first half of … Continue reading "Coke Tapping Molson Coors for Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Launch"