Dear Client: The Coca-Cola Company reported earnings yesterday. In stark contrast to Pepsi earnings a couple weeks ago — which didn’t broach Blue Cloud or bev alc for that matter — chief James Quincey did field a question on their foray into bev alc. Specifically, James addressed Red Tree Beverages (which we and Beverage Digest … Continue reading "Coke Chief: Red Tree a “Technicality” as they Wait for a “Material” Bev Alc Business to Grow"