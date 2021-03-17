Dear Client: The summer seltzer wars are about to get even hotter. No, really: Add to all the new lemonades, iced teas, higher-octane offerings and superstar seltzer players another big splash into the party bowl: Truly Punch. Yep, Truly Punch Hard Seltzer will debut in May, in a colorful 12-pack variety config (see brewpic below) … Continue reading "Can Boston Do it Yet Again? Truly Punch is a Big Bet for Summer"