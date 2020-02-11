Dear Client: Anheuser-Busch’s chief marketer Marcel Marcondes hit up the BBD Bat Phone yesterday to give us a behind the scenes look at all the Super Bowl results they have compiled over the last week. We know what you’re thinking - 'tell me all about the Super Bowl metrics later… I want to know how … Continue reading "Bud Light Seltzer Seizes 11 Share of Seltzer in Three Weeks’ Time"
You are unauthorized to view this page.
Download the app via the Apple App Store with this icon or search for it on the Google Play Store.
© Beer Business Daily 2019