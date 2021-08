Dear Client: Bud Light Seltzer Retro Summer variety pack -- a seasonal variety pack featuring tie-dye design and flavors of Cherry Limeade, Blue Raspberry and Summer Ice -- has gained a permanent spot in Bud Light Seltzer's lineup (well, as permanent as anything in seltzerland can be). A spokesperson told BBD that the variety pack … Continue reading "Bud Light Seltzer Retro Pack Going Year Round After Snagging 3.5 Share"