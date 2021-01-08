January 8, 2021

Bud Light Seltzer Debuts with Edgy New Spots

Dear Client:  The Truly franchise isn't the only hard seltzer brand rolling out a big, new lemonade line extension this month (with pretty much all the other major seltzer brands following suit later this year).  Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade, the new extension off Anheuser-Busch's roughly 10 share seltzer brand, Bud Light Seltzer, officially hits markets … Continue reading "Bud Light Seltzer Debuts with Edgy New Spots"

You are unauthorized to view this page.