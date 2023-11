Dear Client: BBD readers know that Boston Beer basically owns hard tea. YTD in scans, they have almost 90 dollar share of the malt-based hard tea segment [see BBD 04-05-2023] in food. But spirits RTDs is one of the fastest-growing segments in bev alc, up roughly 40% YTD in NielsenIQ all-channel data. So it’s no … Continue reading "Boston Takes Tea Into New Space with Vodka RTD, Sun Cruiser"