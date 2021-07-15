Dear Client: Today, top craft brewer and hard seltzer powerhouse, the Boston Beer Co., broke news that they have formed a "long term, strategic partnership" with the third-largest premium liquor company, Beam Suntory, "to extend select iconic brands into some of the fastest-growing beverage alcohol segments." Which brands? The hottest ones, of course. "Through this … Continue reading "Boston Strikes Partnership With Beam for Truly Bottled Spirits and Sauza RTDs"