Dear Client: Let's face it, distributor integration is the hardest part of any small or even large brewery integration. There are still "A-B" distributors out there that only carry Stella Artois or Rolling Rock. And Boston Beer founder Jim Koch has always said that he shied away from acquisitions of other brewers specifically because the … Continue reading "Boston Beer and Dogfish Head Having “Challenging and Nuanced” Time on Distributor Integration"