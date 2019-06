Dear Client: Starting today, A-B's Bon & Viv is making a big push in the on-premise as its Classic variety becomes the first hard seltzer with national draft distribution. It will be hard to miss: "On premise, consumers will find neon signs, tin tackers, glassware, and coasters," A-B shared with BBD. Serving guidelines suggest serving … Continue reading "Bon & Viv Hits Draft Nationally Today"