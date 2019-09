Dear Client: Even the freight train of hard seltzer growth couldn't keep August domestic shipments from brewers to distributors to be down 7.3%, or over one million barrels, according to estimates from the Beer Institute. However, we did lose a sell day, so apples-to-apples shipments were "only" down 3.1%. (And yes, hard seltzers, even though … Continue reading "“Beer” Needs All the Help it Can Get"