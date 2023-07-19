Dear Client: Anheuser-Busch did not violate the Beer Institute’s Advertising Marketing Code and Buying Guidelines by “partnering” with influencer Dylan Mulvaney, the BI’s Code Compliance Review Board has found, in closing a complaint brought by Sens. Ted Cruz and Marsha Blackburn. Recall, Cruz and Blackburn lodged a complaint with the CCRB in May, alleging that … Continue reading "Beer Institute Code Compliance Review Board Finds A-B in the Clear"