November 23, 2020

Beer Distribs Say Bang Contracts Need “Significant” Changes

Dear Client:  The fact that Bang has to come back to beer wholesalers, having allegedly "fired" Pepsi from an exclusive distribution agreement, and apparently wanting to launch a hard seltzer -- well, it ain't gonna be without significant concessions from Bang.  That's clear, from distributors who are already being courted again by the bombastic company.  … Continue reading "Beer Distribs Say Bang Contracts Need “Significant” Changes"

You are unauthorized to view this page.