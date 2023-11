Dear Client: Anheuser-Busch CMO Benoit Garbe, who has held the top marketing spot at the brewer for roughly two years, is resigning at year's end "to embark on a new chapter in his career," per A-B communication to wholesalers. Chief Commercial Officer Kyle Norrington will step in. A-B CEO Brendan Whitworth said that "rather than … Continue reading "Anheuser-Busch CMO Benoit Garbe Leaving at Year’s End"