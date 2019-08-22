Dear Client: Amazon has gotten some media play this month for its quasi-venture into brick and mortar booze sales in California [see BBD 08-21-2019]. But if you're talking the biggest company in alcohol delivery, these days, you're still talking about Drizly. At least, according to Drizly. They bill themselves as the nation’s largest alcohol e-commerce … Continue reading "Among Alcohol Delivery Models, Drizly Stands As a Sort of Anti-Amazon"