Dear Client: Well, that was fast. Yesterday, rumors started to surface that Anheuser-Busch InBev was considering selling off some business units, like its Australia subsidiary to Asahi. Then in the wee hours of the morning, it happened. ABI has cut a deal to sell its Australian business, Carlton and United, to Asahi for $11.3 billion. … Continue reading "ABI Sells Australia Business Unit to Asahi for $11.3 Billion"