ABI Reports Tough Q1 Globally, But U.S. Depletions Only Down 0.7%

Dear Client: Anheuser-Busch InBev reported its first quarter earnings this morning, and the virus clearly rocked the global brewer's results. To briefly sum up their global tallies: they're bad and they're going to get worse. Global revenue declined by 5.8%, and volume for ABI experienced a near double digit drop in the quarter, down 9.3%.