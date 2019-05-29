A-B Wins Big Brewer Craft Race

Dear Client:



I believe we can finally declare the big brewer arms race for creating and buying craft brands and brewers over, and the winner is: Yuengling, for not buying anything and sticking to its guns. But of the other big brewers, after looking at the BA data for 2018, A-B is the clear winner.



And for now, it’s all about acquired brands. Did you know MillerCoors’ Leinenkugel’s and Anheuser-Busch’s Shock Top lost over 100,000 barrels last year ……. each? Those are just a couple of fascinating factoids we pulled from the brewery production figures for 2018 published over the weekend in the Brewers Association’s The New Brewer.



Here’s more:



BLUE MOON AND LEINIE’S BLED 235K BARRELS. Between Leinenkugel’s and Blue Moon alone, MillerCoors lost a whopping 235,000 barrels in 2018 volume. Fortunately for MillerCoors, all four of their acquired craft brands – Terrapin, Saint Archer, Hop Valley, and Revolver — grew double digits during 2018. Still, the acquired brands’ collective growth of 32,205 barrels hardly put a dent in the 235K drop from Blue Moon and Leinie’s. All in, MillerCoors total craft volume (Blue Moon and Leinie’s included) fell from 3,289,250 barrels in 2017 to 3,086,455 the following year, a loss of 202,795 barrels.



A-B SQUEEZES OUT GROWTH DESPITE LEGACY DECLINES. Despite Shock Top shedding 125,000 barrels in 2018, and Goose Island piling it on with a 40,000-barrel drop in volume, Anheuser-Busch still managed to squeeze out about 20,000 barrels of volume growth from its entire craft beer roster last year, jumping from 1,970,500 barrels in 2017 to 1,990,000 barrels in 2018. The majority of this heavy lifting came from A-B’s Golden Road Brewing, which blew past the 100,000-barrel mark last year jumping from 90,000 in 2017 to 160,000 barrels in 2018; as well as Elysian, which tacked on 60,000 barrels of growth last year, hopping from 160,000 barrels in 2017 to 220,000 barrels last year.



As per usual, we have enlisted Biscuit, our in-house economist and graphic designer, to spell it out in simple terms:



A-B WON THE CRAFT WAR. Sticking on A-B for a second, they now have seven brands in their craft portfolio (including Shock Top) that are 100,000 barrels or more. Goose Island is the largest at 550,000; next up is Shock Top at 430,000 barrels; then comes Elysian (220K); Golden Road at 160K; Karbach pumping 125,000; and then 10 Barrel and Four Peaks both did 100K last year. If all goes well this year, the number of brands above the 100K-barrel mark in A-B’s portfolio could least bump up to nine this year, as Breckenridge Brewery and Blue Point’s 2018 production sat at 95K and 90K barrels, respectively. I think we can safely say that out of the top four U.S. brewers (A-B, MillerCoors, Constellation, and Heineken USA), A-B has won the craft business over the last decade. The brewer has six-acquired craft brands that they’ve taken to 100,000 barrels or more, with more on the way. MillerCoors has none, though they were close to achieving that feat with Terrapin. And Constellation has one (Ballast Point), which was already over 100,000 barrels when they acquired it.



CONSTELLATION CRAFT DOWN 56K BARRELS. Speaking of… Constellation’s latest craft acquisitions Funky Buddha and Four Corners collectively grew a mere 764 barrels last year. Obviously, that growth was not nearly enough to hide the decline coming from Ballast Point, which bled about 57,000 barrels in 2018 to 320,000 barrels. So in total, Constellation’s craft division declined 56,236 barrels during 2018, marking the second consecutive year of declines for the division (down 42,888 barrels in 2017).



FOUNDERS UP 97K BARRELS. Founders Brewing Co. nearly grew 100,000 barrels for the second year in a row. The Grand Rapids-based brewer grew from 118,235 barrels from 2017 to 2018, but fell short of adding on another 100,000 barrels this past year by a measly 3,000 barrels. The brewer hit 563,179 barrels in 2018, up from 466,201 in 2017.



LAGUNITAS ECLIPSES THE MILLION-BARREL MARK. Lagunitas is the latest brewer to pass the million-barrel mark. The brewer finished 2018, up 6% with 1,044,450 barrels. But the brewer has been down in recent scan data.



For all the BA-defined datapoints from this latest edition of The New Brewer check out yesterday’s CBD here.



APRIL STATE SHIPMENTS UP 1.1%, BRINGING YTD TREND TO BARELY NEGATIVE



U.S. beer shipment volumes were up 1.1% in April, bringing the YTD total to -0.3%.



But April had one more selling day this year, so the adjusted volume trend for April was actually a less-inspiring -3.5%. Total beer spending was up almost 3%, per Beer Institute economist, Michael Uhrich.



Most of the big beer states were down low-single digits in the month, except for California, which was up 1.3%.



“April’s shipment trend was impacted by a general price increase, which had not taken place during the same period in 2018,” Michael said.



“FMB shipments, including hard seltzers, are growing fast, and brewers continue to report that their distributor partners are building up inventories of these products to satisfy demand throughout the summer,” he said.



TTB ADMINISTRATOR JOHN MANFREDA DIES



I regret to report that, as it must to all men, death came to the chief Administrator of the U.S. Tax and Trade Bureau, John Manfreda. He was 73. He died on Saturday of a sudden heart attack.



As the TTB said in a note yesterday evening, “He was a kind and honorable man, with a sincere belief in public service and, through his example, inspired us all to be better keepers of the public trust. In his nearly 50 years of government service, John left his mark on nearly all aspects of the federal laws and regulations related to alcohol, tobacco, and firearms. He played a key role in TTB’s founding and was devoted to our mission, serving as TTB’s first Deputy Administrator before being appointed Administrator in 2005. John previously served as Chief Counsel for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) from 1999-2003, prior to which he had a distinguished career in ATF Counsel and its Internal Revenue Service predecessor that spanned over 33 years.”



NBWA’s Craig Purser said in a statement: “John was a true gentleman with countless professional accomplishments. He understood the importance of the 21st Amendment and always administered the law fairly. I learned a lot from John; he was the consummate, effective professional and regulator. And John was one of those government officials who understood the importance of relationships. As passionate as he was in his support for TTB, he was very committed to his family. I, along with NBWA members and staff, extend our deepest condolences to his wife, children, grandchildren and family.”



“John’s service at TTB was remarkable,” Beer Institute president and CEO Jim McGreevy said via a statement. “He was accessible, fair, and I admire his many years of dedication to ensuring TTB enforced the laws with the highest integrity. John achieved what many of us can only aspire: a life of humble leadership. We will miss him, but his legacy will endure.”



Indeed, in my few dealings with John, I was just surprised and delighted he would return my call. He always gave an earnest reply to each question, and took the time to make sure you understood. He will be sorely missed.



