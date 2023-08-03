Dear Client: Anheuser-Busch InBev has just reported results for Q2 '23, the first quarter capturing the unprecedented blow back the company has fielded over having sent online influencer Dylan Mulvaney a can of Bud Light earlier this spring. Q2 2023, U.S. highlights included double-digit declines for both shipments and depletions – down 15% and 14%, … Continue reading "A-B Q2 U.S. Shipments and Depletions Sag Double Digits, Dragging Global Results"