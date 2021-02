Dear Client: Anheuser-Busch InBev delivered its fourth quarter and full-year results this morning, and with it a look at how the brewer wrapped up 2020 in the U.S. A-B says its fourth quarter U.S. results were “impacted by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding restrictions to the on-premise channel.” Indeed, depletions were … Continue reading "A-B Posts Flattish Depletions for 2020"