Dear Client: Anheuser-Busch reported third quarter results early this morning, and they ain’t too shabby. The brewer estimates that they actually gained 25bps of market share during the quarter, and grew depletions by 1.4% over the frame, besting the “flattish” depletions results seen in Q2. Shipments grew too for the first time this year, up … Continue reading "A-B Delivers “Strong” Q3 With Depletion and Shipment Growth"