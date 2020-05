Dear Client: After yesterday’s Anheuser-Busch InBev earnings call, we got A-B chief Michel Doukeris on a Zoom session to dig more into the results, and some comments Brito had made about the U.S. (see story below). ON Q1 DEPLETIONS: ACTUALLY CLOSER TO UP 1% First we asked: How did the month of April fare? Before … Continue reading "A-B Chief Talks April Trends, Throttling Innovation and More"