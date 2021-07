Dear Client: Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors both delivered second quarter results this morning, and as usual BBD was up with the crickets to bring you the highlights. Starting with A-B, the brewer saw its second quarter results decelerate slightly from the prior quarter in the U.S. but not by a whole lot. A-B continues … Continue reading "A-B and MC Drive Topline in Q2, But no Depletion Growth"