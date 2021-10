Dear Client: Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors once again reported quarterly results on the same day, and we busted out the Folgers to bring you the highlights. Starting with A-B’s performance in the U.S., Q3 certainly marked the toughest quarter for A-B thus far in 2021. After posting topline growth in the first (+5.4%) and … Continue reading "A-B and MC Depletions Down Around 5% in Q3; Both Cite Supply Chain Woes"