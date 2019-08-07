Dear Client: Anheuser-Busch is still buying craft breweries. The brewer just announced that they've purchased Ohio's Platform Beer Co. for their Brewers Collective, which is now roughly 12 partners strong. If you haven't heard of Platform Beer Co., well, they're already eyeing 40,000 barrels of production this year, per a recent Crain's article. The brewer … Continue reading "A-B Adds Ohio’s Platform Beer Co. to Brewers Collective"