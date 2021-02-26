Dear Client: It looks like 2020 was a pretty good year for beer after all, despite supply gluts and a paralyzed on-premise. The Beer Institute revised some of its 2020 domestic shipments numbers yesterday, such that the full year saw a gain of 0.1%, to 167,362,000 barrels. That's vs. the previously estimated -0.5%. October domestic … Continue reading "2020 Domestic Tax Paid Shipments Show Full Year Growth After All"