14 Hands Canned Wine Parodies Classic Beer Commercials

As if beer wasn’t already fighting wine and spirits for its ever-waning share, now some wine brands are using beer’s playbook directly against it.



Ste. Michelle Wine Estates recently announced its 14 Hands brand is now available in cans. That’s part of a larger and growing movement of wine in cans, which is currently worth around $81 million (see next story).



But 14 Hands won’t rest at copying beer’s package of choice. They’re also supporting the can launch with a new campaign targeting beer-drinking occasions by putting their own spin on classic beer ads, per Adweek.



The winery riffs on Bud Light’s classic “Wazzup” ad, Corona’s “Life’s a Beach” and Busch’s nature-themed ads, each with the tagline “Grab a Wineski.”



We gotta admit, the ads, especially the “Wine-ski” take on the iconic “Wazzup,” is mildly amusing (click the article to watch). And unlike the original, it’s female-dominated. But it doesn’t touch the original with a 10-foot longneck.



But that’s not the point.



“There’s a natural connection between the fun of beer and the genre of advertising it has created, and we’re jumping into both head first,” says 14 Hands senior marketing manager Rebekah Gunderson.



BEER WARS “MADE THIS A GREAT MOMENT” FOR WINE IN THE SPACE. Copacino+Fujikado agency executive creative director Mike Hayward says “we wanted to make sure 14 Hands wine in a can stuck out in the rapidly growing canned wine market,” adding, that “the recent ‘beer wars’ going on made this a great moment to bring wine into a space so often dominated by beer.”



The ads will run nationally on digital channels like YouTube and Pandora and influencers will also support the campaign.



But how big could canned wine and spirits get? Read on.



NIELSEN: CANS, RTDS SALES ACCELERATE



Currently, 22 wine brands can 385 different wines and generate $81 million in annual sales, per a recent Nielsen report. Single-serve ready-to-drink cocktails are also gaining popularity and growing sales.



Malt-based RTDs are growing like gangbusters, with annual sales up 574% year-over-year and now account for $4.7 million in sales. Spirit and wine-based RTD cocktails are more established, and thus bring in more cash, $62 million and $83 million annually, respectively.



When asked why consumers purchase single-serve RTD cocktails, convenience was the top answer at more than 55%. Other reasons include: Being able to buy them at the grocery store, light and refreshing, easy to sip and the ability to consume them anywhere.



GROKKING THE TTB’S $420K SETTLEMENT WITH CROWN IMPORTS



The TTB’s list of offers in compromise (OIC) keeps growing. The latest big name to make the list? Crown Imports, aka Constellation Brands.



The TTB accepted a $420,000 offer in compromise from the company earlier this month for alleged violations of the Federal Alcohol Administration Act.



Specifically, the agency alleges that Constellation engaged in a slotting allowance by making payments to “retailers” either “indirectly through an ostensibly independent third-party or an affiliate of the retailer” to secure tap handles. These “alleged violations occurred on or around and between January 1, 2016 and April 25, 2019,” per filing. The filing did not offer up any details as to where this alleged wrongdoing took place.



Constellation is the third beer importer to settle up with the TTB over the past year. Recall the TTB accepted a whopping $2.5 million OIC from Heineken USA last month for allegedly providing retailers with BrewLock draft systems at no expense and engaging in slotting fees. Then around this time last year Warsteiner Imports ponied up $900,000 after allegedly committing a handful of trade practice violations like exclusive outlet, tied house, commercial bribery, and consignment sales.



We got the TTB’s Tom Hogue on the phone to explain a few things about the seemingly ramped-up rate of offers in compromise the last year or so. And is there a method to the settlement amount “madness,” as the saying goes?



Specifically we asked:



WHY IS THIS OIC SO MUCH LOWER THAN RECENT ONES WE’VE SEEN, LIKE HEINEKEN’S FOR $2.5 MILLION? Says Tom: Whenever the TTB is considering accepting a settlement offer in lieu of going after a permit –remember, the agency does not have fining authority; its remedy is to go after permits – it weighs whether that settlement will help TTB achieve its goal of ensuring a level playing field.



“For us to look at a settlement and say ‘yep that’s gonna get us to our goal’ (of effectively policing and deterring trade practice infringements), it has to be appropriate to what we found in the course of investigation.” They weigh scope — “to what extent” was a particular allegation going on, whether “massive and widespread” or “a little more restricted” — and conduct, as well.



They also consider “whether or not [the settlement amount] will have a deterrent effect on that industry member.”



“So you are going to see settlements at different amounts,” said Tom, “because the facts [of each case] are unique.”



But the overall goal to drive voluntary compliance is the same.



WHERE DOES THE MONEY FROM OICS GO? WHAT DOES IT GO TOWARD? “We don’t keep the money,” says Tom. “It all goes into the general fund. … We’re not funded through corrections activities or any of that.”



AND REMIND US WHERE MOST OF THE LEADS FOR WHO SHOULD BE INVESTIGATED COME FROM? Quite a bit comes from industry members, as trade practice infringements are “obviously not a victimless crime. …We do get intel from negatively impacted industry members,” Tom said.



“One lead leads to another lead; once you start digging into unlawful behaviors it’s amazing from what comes out from under the rock.”



After an industry member settles over an alleged infringement, are they still high on the TTB’s radar for such activities?



“We always want to ensure folks we brought into compliance have all the help we can give them to stay voluntary complaint,” Tom said.



If it seems like the TTB has been more active in finding violations, that could be because some of these investigations take a year or so to come to a conclusion. And it was just in 2017 that Congress put $5 million in place for the TTB to actively police trade practices, and fund educational efforts in that space.



“Congress appropriated $5 million in two-year monies for trade practice enforcement starting with the Fiscal Year 2017 appropriations bill,” Tom shared. The appropriations bills for FY18 and FY19 both included the same $5 million in two-year trade practice enforcement monies.



Which begs the question: What happens to monies that aren’t spent? And it sounds like there’s a bit of funding overlap.



“It’s directed funding—we spend it,” said Tom. “And, yes, there is overlap. That is why trade practice work was able to continue during the lapse in funding earlier this year.”

