Dear Client: Molson Coors Beverage Company and Pottsville, Pennsylvania-based Yuengling Brewing Co. have entered a JV they've dubbed a "long-term brewing partnership" to help Yuengling expand beyond its current 22-state footprint. "The joint venture between Yuengling and Molson Coors will oversee any new market expansion beyond the 191 year old brewer’s existing 22 state footprint … Continue reading "Yuengling Strikes JV with Molson Coors to Expand Westward"