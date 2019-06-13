Dear Client: The way of the future for foodservice? The integration of online and in-store occasions. And it has huge implications for not only the restaurant industry but beer as well. Over the next 10 years, delivery will be important particularly for beverage alcohol, the longtime SVP of the Research and Knowledge Group for the … Continue reading "Virtual Restaurants the New Frontier, Says National Restaurant Association Chief"
You are unauthorized to view this page.
Download the app via the Apple App Store with this icon or search for it on the Google Play Store.
© Beer Business Daily 2019