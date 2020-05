Dear Client: The Seventh Circuit Court just handed down a decision saying that A-B is free to run those (in)famous 2019 Super Bowl ads that called out Miller Lite and Coors Light for using corn syrup, as Molson Coors themselves have claimed corn syrup as an ingredient. Recall, Molson Coors (then MillerCoors) had contended that … Continue reading "Seventh Circuit Says A-B Corn Syrup Ads Are OK"