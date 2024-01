Dear Client: Tilray brass shared some news about big, new-to-world innovation on the Beernet Radio podcast, after the company reported Q2 results last week. Notably, they’re launching a hard tea extension of their recent A-B acquisition, Shock Top, in the next month or so. New Shock Top “Lit” is a non-carbonated hard tea at 9% … Continue reading "New to World Tilray Plays Include Shock Top Hard Tea “Lit,” and More"