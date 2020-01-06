Dear Client: Molson Coors Beverage Company just announced plans to cease production at its Irwindale, Calif., brewery by September 2020. "Additionally, Molson Coors has entered into an agreement with Pabst Brewing Co. which gives them an option to purchase the Irwindale facility," it said. Recall that Molson Coors, then MillerCoors, shuttered its brewery in Eden, … Continue reading "Molson Coors to Cease Production at Irwindale, Gives Pabst Option to Buy"