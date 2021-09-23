Dear Client: Yesterday Fintech hosted a webinar (sponsored by NBWA) with operations chiefs from some of the biggest wholesalers in the nation: Columbia, Crescent Crown, Ben E. Keith, and Hand Family Companies. The topic? “Operational excellence during unpredictable times.” Translation: How wholesalers have continued to keep their trucks rolling with all the craziness 2020 and … Continue reading "How Distributors are Weathering CDL Shortages, Power Grid Failures, Vaccines and More"