Dear Client: Grupo Modelo, a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev, filed suit in New York District Court early this morning against Constellation Brands, for what Grupo Modelo deems improper use of the Corona mark in the U.S. They contend that using Corona as a hard seltzer brand violates their 2013 agreement allowing Constellation to use the … Continue reading "Grupo Modelo Files Suit Against Constellation over Corona Hard Seltzer"