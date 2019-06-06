A Contrarian’s View to Bottle vs Can Pricing

Dear Client:



In yesterday’s issue of BBD, I took issue with Constellation and Heineken USA’s strategy of “decoupling” 12 pack can pricing with bottle pricing, pointing out the iconic nature of both the Corona painted clear bottle and Heineken’s green bottle.



But I got schooled by a legendary beverage strategist whom I’ve known and respected for over a decade, Charlie Frenette, formerly of SABMiller and Coca-Cola, who pointed out some history. He writes:



“The Heineken and Corona can pricing you write about of course are different. I am drawn to your thinking about the role the iconic bottle plays for both brands,” he writes.



“Without question, both packages carry significant equities that add value to each brand albeit for different reasons. While I would never advocate replacing bottles with cans for on-premise or purposely trying to force mix shift beyond consumer’s preference simply to capture higher margin through lower price… as a matter of strategy… that would certainly erode image and pricing power, and would not be smart… however, it may be that cans play a role in the mix to drive profitable growth. But as with anything it requires discipline in the form of a solid consumer based price/pack architecture tailored to occasion, channel, geography, and demographics.



“What if consumers viewed cans as an ideal package for certain occasions. For example, at the beach (would not want to risk broken glass) in a cooler box for a picnic (takes less space). Maybe the quick chill aluminum can works well after work when you buy a couple and throw them in your cooler box for the beers you and the guys have in an empty lot on the way home. Or, when out in a boat. Maybe the consumer is hyper environmentally conscious and worries about solid waste (cans have 95% recycling rate). Cans have utility beyond the ability to hold the liquid as you know.



“So, I believe that I could make a case that offering consumers a package (e.g. cans, be they 24 ounce, 16’s, 12’s or mini’s) that is useful to a particular occasion actually adds value back to the brand.”



Okay, I buy that. We all know the utility of cans over bottles.



But here it gets interesting: “Finally, a question. Why do marketers discount? I suggest for several reasons, inter-alia-lazy marketing’ to overcome the absence of a consumer franchise; ‘to spur trial’ as a tactic to gain consideration. Or to ‘gain prominence in chain ad calendars’ through feature and display activity (chains will trade their margin for traffic).



“Clever commercial managers might opt to reduce the price on their ‘lowest cost to serve SKU configuration’ (e.g. cans) to get the ads and displays and capture consumer interest for holidays… in this way the package savings are the source of funds to pay the discounts. On the other hand, if the brand opts to overuse price to make up for poor marketing as a strategy and in the process undermine their image and pricing power and set aside one of their differentiating equities… then that is just not smart.”



And finally, a little history from our cousins in the cola business from Charlie:



“At one time The Coca-Cola Company stubbornly stuck with its iconic 6-1/2 ounce glass bottle while Pepsi, RC Cola and others increased sizes and marketed themselves as ‘twice as much for a nickel too’. Legend has it that company executives said ‘we will not cheapen’ our brand… and this value play shifted huge share from Coke to Pepsi and gave stock to Pepsi’s emergence from bankruptcy, giving them the oxygen they needed to become an amazing brand and competitor. Our learning was ‘the consumer has all the votes and over time they always win’.”



Amen to all of that. So perhaps my thinking on Constellation and HUSA’s decoupling strategy is a bit old fashioned. However, I do think it needs to be a temporary thing…. Brands matter, packages should be agnostic on price. Eat the glass…. Yes it’s hard to swallow, but just eat it.



STEP INSIDE THE STRANGEST CHANNEL IN BEER



Nielsen’s drug channel isn’t quite Bizarro World, but it’s bizarre, nonetheless.



Total beer volumes are down double digits for the four weeks (to May 25) and down dub digits YTD in the channel.



A SINGLE SEGMENT GROWING, GUESS WHO? Only one segment is growing for the four weeks, FMBs, up 49%. Super premiums are down (-3.1%), imports are down (-5.5%), and the rest of the segments are all down double digits.



MIKE’S UP 145% FOR FOUR WEEKS. With FMBs being the only source of growth in the channel it should come as no surprise that the only two big brewers growing in the channel are Boston Beer and Mike’s. Boston Beer is up a modest 8.7% for the four weeks and YTD, while Mike’s is up a staggering 145% for the four weeks and up 118% YTD.



CONSTELLATION IS FLAT, and the rest of the big brewers are all down double digits.



It keeps getting weirder.



MICH ULTRA DOWN. Michelob Ultra, yes Mickey effing Ultra, is down low single digits for the four weeks and YTD. Still, somehow it’s a top ten growth brand in the channel. So is Miller Lite, which is down 7.2% for the four weeks. Not a great indication for the channel’s health.



HEINEKEN 0.0 SIGHTING. Heineken 0.0 pops up here as a top ten growth brand too, up over 200% for the four weeks and YTD. It’s the first time we recall seeing the brand pop up in Nielsen scan data.



CRISPIN UP TRIPLE DIGITS. All but one cider franchise is down double-digits for the four weeks. The one that’s growing? MillerCoors’ Crispin, which is up a mind-blowing 194% and up over 200% YTD. We’re not sure but it could have something to do with its average case price down $4.56 in the latest four weeks.



SOL TOO. Sol, which is down double digits in Nielsen’s all outlet channel for the four weeks and down 41% in the Nielsen’s convenience channel, is somehow up 100.5% in drug.



Alright, enough drugs, let’s get back down to earth.



BACK IN ALL OUTLET, it ain’t pretty. Total beer volume in is down 3% in the channel.



Only three segments are growing in the channel for the four weeks, imports (up 2.2%); super premiums (up 5.7%); and FMBs (up 20%).



That’s reflective of the top ten growth brands. Seltzers claim four of the top ten spots (White Claw grabbed three, and Truly got one). Mich Ultra owns three (Original, Pure Gold, and Lime Cactus). And Constellation has two (Modelo Especial and Corona Familiar).



BEER BRIEFS:



A-B’S ESTRELLA JALISCO is sending Heavyweight Champion Andy Ruiz Jr. exactly 268 pounds of beer, his weight, in celebration of his historic win against Anthony Joshua, which came by TKO last week. They’d better get that beer over here before Trump’s tariffs kick in.



Yes, a champion boxer weights as much as this much beer:

WE HAVE A NEW ADDITION TO THE BBD FAMILY. As we've become more famous and infamous, security has become an important position. Meet Biscuit Schuhmacher, our new head of Security and part-time graphic designer.











